18-year-old Cleveland father arrested for death of his infant child

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, they have arrested the father of a 13-week-old infant who died on June 25.

Police said approximately 9 am, officers responded to MetroHealth Medical Center for a call for a deceased baby. 

Members of the Homicide Unit also responded to the hospital.  

Preliminary investigation indicates that members of Cleveland EMS responded to and transported the infant from a residence in the 2000 block of West 81st Street. 

Investigators learned that the child had a baby wipe stuck in his throat. 

The father was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

