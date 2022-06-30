18-year-old Cleveland father arrested for death of his infant child
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, they have arrested the father of a 13-week-old infant who died on June 25.
Police said approximately 9 am, officers responded to MetroHealth Medical Center for a call for a deceased baby.
Members of the Homicide Unit also responded to the hospital.
Preliminary investigation indicates that members of Cleveland EMS responded to and transported the infant from a residence in the 2000 block of West 81st Street.
Investigators learned that the child had a baby wipe stuck in his throat.
The father was taken into custody on Wednesday.
Police said the case remains under investigation.
