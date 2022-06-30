20-year-old man shot in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

According to officers, a 20-year-old man was shot in the stomach Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 6200 block of Gertrude Avenue.

EMS transported the victim to MetroHealth Medical Center.

His name and condition have not been released.

Cleveland police said there are no arrests.

