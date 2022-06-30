26-year-old Chardon woman missing and endangered

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find missing and endangered 26-year-old Dana Champlin.

Champlin walked away from her Chardon home on Ravenwood Drive and got into an unknown car at 2:18 p.m. on June 29, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was described by the sheriff’s office as 5′4″ tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, and suffering from mental impairments.

Call 911 if you see her or have any other information on where she may be.

Dana Champlin (Geauga County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.