26-year-old Chardon woman missing and endangered

Dana Champlin
Dana Champlin(Geauga County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find missing and endangered 26-year-old Dana Champlin.

Champlin walked away from her Chardon home on Ravenwood Drive and got into an unknown car at 2:18 p.m. on June 29, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was described by the sheriff’s office as 5′4″ tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, and suffering from mental impairments.

Call 911 if you see her or have any other information on where she may be.

