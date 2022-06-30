Abused pitbull June on road to recovery, owners face criminal charges in Medina County

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-year-old pitbull turned into the Brunswick Police Department nearly starving to death is making a miraculous recovery.

“She’s happy,” said the dog’s foster mom, Alicia Hornbeck.

June the pitbull seems to be living her best life.

She gets endless belly rubs, constant attention, and even the occasional puppy ice cream.

However, it took a long road to get here.

Six weeks ago, June was brought to Brunswick Animal Control Officer Mike Kellums barely alive.

Every rib was visible, she was unable to walk and she was severely starved.

June was rushed to a veterinary clinic and quickly won over one of the employees, Alicia Hornbeck.

“The fact that she couldn’t even hold her head up and she was so thin and treated so badly and so poorly,” said Hornbeck. “I just wanted her to feel loved.”

Since then, it has been a constant improvement.

June’s finally filling out her collar.

She’s reaching recovery through foster mom Alicia, and justice through Officer Kellums.

“We were told that she was a stray,” said Officer Kellums. “It turns out that she wasn’t the stray. The owner was actually the one who dropped her off.”

Now former owners Cameron McMahon and Michelle Varga are both facing animal cruelty charges.

McMahon is also charged with lying about finding June.

Both face a judge this week.

As for June, she’ll be just fine.

“She loves being with people,” said Hornbeck. “And I have a farm. She loves being on the farm running. She loves life.”

June has a lot more life to live.

The Medina County SPCA is still looking for a permanent home for June.

They’ll be taking applications once she is fully recovered.

