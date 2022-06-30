Akron city officials cancel Rib, White & Blue Festival

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron city officials have cancelled the Rib, White & Blue Festival scheduled for July 1-4.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said “this is not the time for a city-led celebration.”

Jayland Walker, 25, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police on Monday, June 27.

Photo of Jayland Walker (Source: WOIO)

Akron police said they attempted to pull over Walker around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Thayer and E. Tallmadge Avenues, but Walker refused to stop and a chase began.

Officers said during the pursuit, a gun was fired from Walker’s vehicle.

Near the intersection of E. Wilbeth Road and Clairmont Street, officers said Walker fled from the car on foot and ran into a nearby parking lot.

According to police, officers fired at Walker because they believed he ”posed a deadly threat to them.”

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene and the Summit County Medical Examiner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Walker’s family, pastor and their attorney spoke to the media Thursday, demanding justice and accountability from the officers who were involved in the shooting.

