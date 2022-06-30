2 Strong 4 Bullies
AP: USC, UCLA heading to the Big Ten

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University may have more competition in a few years. The Associated Press is reporting that UCLA and USC will be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024.

UCLA and USC, which are both based in the greater Los Angeles Area, would expand the Big Ten to 16 schools. The Big Ten leadership would need to sign off on the merger, according to the report.

A press conference will reportedly happen in the coming weeks to announce the decision.

