City of Akron releases statement on officer involved shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor and Police Chief Steve Mylett released the following statement Wednesday regarding the officer-involved shooting of Jayland Walker that happened in the early hours of June 27.

“We know that no police officer ever wants to discharge their service weapon in the line of duty. And anytime they must, it’s a dark day for our city, for the families of those involved, as well as for the officers. Tragically, we are once again faced with a young man, with his life before him, gone too soon. Every single life is precious, and the loss of any life is absolutely devastating to our entire community. Our prayers are with Jayland Walker’s loved ones, and we offer our sincere condolences to all those who knew him. Our thoughts are also with our Akron police officers and their families.

We want to reassure our citizens that more information will be coming in the following days, including the body-worn camera footage that recorded this incident. We are keeping our promise to the community, understanding that there can be no trust without transparency and follow-through on commitment.

We have every confidence in the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to conduct a thorough, fair, and honest investigation. We will cooperate fully with that investigation and have made it a top priority for our staffs. As a city, we are committed to this process and trust that it will yield a fuller understanding of this incident.”

The officers involved in in the fatal shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, per departmental procedure, while members of the Akron Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and agents with Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) investigate the incident.

According to Akron Police Captain David Laughlin, around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, officers attempted to pull over a driver for a traffic violation at Thayer and E. Tallmadge Avenues.

Captain Laughlin said the driver refused to stop and a chase began.

The suspect entered Route 8 southbound and during the pursuit, officers said a gun was discharged from the suspect’s vehicle.

At the intersection of E. Wilbeth Road and Clairmont Street, officers said the suspect’s vehicle slowed down and the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot.

According to police, officers then began a foot pursuit. As the suspect ran into a nearby parking lot, Captain Laughlin said “actions by the suspect” causes the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them.

Officers then discharged their firearms, striking the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the Summit County Medical Examiner identified him as Jayland Walker, 25, of Akron. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

A separate internal investigation will also be conducted by the Office of Professional Standards and Accountability.

