2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Guardians win on walkoff HR for second straight game

The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the 2nd straight day, it’s a walkoff winner for the Cleveland Guardians.

Andres Gimenez homered in the bottom of the 9th Thursday, as Cleveland rallied to beat Minnesota 5-3 and win the 5-game series 3 games to 2.

Josh Naylor had blasted a walkoff homer Wednesday night in game 4 of the series.

The Guardians are now just a game back of Minnesota for the A.L. Central lead, with the New York Yankees coming to town for a weekend series.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

A new report indicates UCLA and USC are in discussions to join the Big Ten.
AP: USC, UCLA heading to the Big Ten
Cleveland Guardians logo
Naylor’s 2-run HR in 10th gives Guardians 7-6 win over Twins
Overtime 6-29-2022
Overtime 6-29-2022 Deshaun Watson and NBA trade news
Kate Bock, left, and Kevin Love attend 2018 All-Stars in Los Angeles GQ Celebration at the...
Kevin Love shares photos of New York library wedding to model Kate Bock