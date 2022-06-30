Cleveland Guardians win on walkoff HR for second straight game
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the 2nd straight day, it’s a walkoff winner for the Cleveland Guardians.
Andres Gimenez homered in the bottom of the 9th Thursday, as Cleveland rallied to beat Minnesota 5-3 and win the 5-game series 3 games to 2.
Josh Naylor had blasted a walkoff homer Wednesday night in game 4 of the series.
The Guardians are now just a game back of Minnesota for the A.L. Central lead, with the New York Yankees coming to town for a weekend series.
