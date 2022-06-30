Cleveland resident diagnosed with monkeypox, health officials confirm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials confirm a third person has been diagnosed with monkeypox in Ohio.

The newest patient is a Cleveland resident, but no other information on the person is being released by health officials.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working with the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate this latest case.

According to health officials, the person has had very limited contact with others in the past 21 days and health officials are reaching out to anyone that may have been exposed to the patient with instructions on how to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The first case in Ohio was announced on June 13.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said that person had been isolated, but would not confirm where in the state the person lives.

The second case in Ohio was announced on June 28.

According to Columbus Public Health (CPH) officials, the person is a 48-year-old man who resides in the CPH jurisdiction.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

