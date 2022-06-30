2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland resident diagnosed with monkeypox, health officials confirm

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials confirm a third person has been diagnosed with monkeypox in Ohio.

The newest patient is a Cleveland resident, but no other information on the person is being released by health officials.

The Cleveland Department of Public Health is working with the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate this latest case.

According to health officials, the person has had very limited contact with others in the past 21 days and health officials are reaching out to anyone that may have been exposed to the patient with instructions on how to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The first case in Ohio was announced on June 13.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said that person had been isolated, but would not confirm where in the state the person lives.

The second case in Ohio was announced on June 28.

According to Columbus Public Health (CPH) officials, the person is a 48-year-old man who resides in the CPH jurisdiction.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Protesters gather over officer-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker
Protesters block road near Akron police station following recent deadly officer-involved shooting
The Ashtabula Area Schools Board of Education meets at district headquarters.
Ashtabula schools facing lawsuit over ex-teacher’s alleged assault of student with special needs
(Source: WOIO)
Man in custody after standoff in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood
19 News
Man shot to death at gas station near Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood