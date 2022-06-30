Delta Airlines lets customers change July 4 flights for free

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Delta Airlines is taking steps so they don’t get overwhelmed this holiday weekend.

The company issued a travel waiver on Tuesday, allowing customers to rebook their flights for free.

It’s expected to be a record-high number of people traveling this weekend.

Like most airlines, Delta has been having issues with staffing and flight disruptions.

The goal of this rebooking option is to spread out travelers throughout the upcoming week.

“We’ve been flying for so long that we’re used to the planes being packed. It’s just what it is,” said Michelle Wiltgen.

Wiltgen and her husband Dan were flying from Cleveland to Fort Myers. They travel with Delta often and say they’re not worried about the holiday travel boom.

“I don’t think we’ve had any disruption on Delta. We had one that they thought was going to be delayed, so it was all good,” said Wiltgen.

Jake Benson is another loyal Delta customer.

He says the rebooking option isn’t a bad idea if it’ll help the airline run smoother.

“It depends on what my schedule was. Again, if work could allow it, I would try to do that. I haven’t had any interruptions with Delta myself,” said Benson.

If you decide to take advantage of this waiver, you must rebook your flight by July 8.

You also have to fly out of the same place and go to the same destination that was on your original flight.

