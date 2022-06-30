2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Delta Airlines lets customers change July 4 flights for free

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Delta Airlines is taking steps so they don’t get overwhelmed this holiday weekend.

The company issued a travel waiver on Tuesday, allowing customers to rebook their flights for free.

It’s expected to be a record-high number of people traveling this weekend.

Like most airlines, Delta has been having issues with staffing and flight disruptions.

The goal of this rebooking option is to spread out travelers throughout the upcoming week.

“We’ve been flying for so long that we’re used to the planes being packed. It’s just what it is,” said Michelle Wiltgen.

Wiltgen and her husband Dan were flying from Cleveland to Fort Myers. They travel with Delta often and say they’re not worried about the holiday travel boom.

“I don’t think we’ve had any disruption on Delta. We had one that they thought was going to be delayed, so it was all good,” said Wiltgen.

Jake Benson is another loyal Delta customer.

He says the rebooking option isn’t a bad idea if it’ll help the airline run smoother.

“It depends on what my schedule was. Again, if work could allow it, I would try to do that. I haven’t had any interruptions with Delta myself,” said Benson.

If you decide to take advantage of this waiver, you must rebook your flight by July 8.

You also have to fly out of the same place and go to the same destination that was on your original flight.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Truck crash on I-90
Truck flips on I-90 in Cleveland
Mansfield police issued an AMBER Alert on Wednesday, but not everyone got the alert on their...
Here’s why your phone didn’t go off in Northeast Ohio during Wednesday’s Amber Alert
James Greathouse
Man will not face charges for allegedly burning Frank Q. Jackson’s car police say was used in 2019 murder
Fireworks experts recommend using bricks to keep mortar kits in place when launching.
Legal fireworks in Ohio: A guide to doing it safely