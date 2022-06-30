2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire that damaged multiple Cleveland Heights homes blamed on improper disposal of charcoal

Cleveland Heights fire damage
Cleveland Heights fire damage(Source: Cleveland Heights Fire Department Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights Fire Department is using a recent incident as a reminder to dispose of used charcoal briquettes properly.

The improper disposal of smoldering charcoal briquettes is being blamed for a fire that resulted in damage to multiple Cleveland Heights homes, according to the city’s agency.

Charcoal briquettes can burn for over 48 hours, from the center outward, meaning they still could be dangerous even if they are not hot to the touch.

“So while they may appear to be safe, the continued burning can lead to a fire if they are thrown into the garbage. The best practice is to throw the used briquettes away at least 48 to 72 hours after use and use a metal container,” the Cleveland Heights Fire Department shared on social media.

Each year, the National Fire Protection Association said departments across the country respond to over 5,000 incidents involving grills.

