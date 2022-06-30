2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts Westlake man for deadly drunken driving crash in Lakewood

Franklin Kutz (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 36-year-old Westlake man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in Lakewood.

Franklin Kutz was indicted on the charges aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.

Lakewood police said Kutz was driving eastbound on Clifton Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. on April 23 when he struck a vehicle driven by Josephine Sever.

According to police, Sever, 55, of Lakewood, was driving southbound on Cove Avenue and was struck when she attempted to cross over Clifton Blvd.

Sever died from her injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Kutz is out on a $50,000 bond and will be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court of July 14.

