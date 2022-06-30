2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lake County man reported missing

Michael Gregory Muntain
Michael Gregory Muntain(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to find Michael Gregory Muntain after his family reported him missing.

He currently has shorter hair, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office stated he has a felony warrant issued for his arrest, so authorities advise the community to not approach him for safety purposes.

Call 911 if you see him or know where he may be.

