Man in custody after standoff in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers, U.S. Marshals and the SWAT team were involved in a stand-of on the city’s west side.
The situation began Thursday morning in the area of Seymour Avenue and Fulton Road.
This is in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood.
According to officials, one man was taken into custody and there were no injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
