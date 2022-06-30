Man in custody after standoff in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers, U.S. Marshals and the SWAT team were involved in a stand-of on the city’s west side.

The situation began Thursday morning in the area of Seymour Avenue and Fulton Road.

Clark Fulton neighborhood standoff ((Source: WOIO))

This is in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood.

According to officials, one man was taken into custody and there were no injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

