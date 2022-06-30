2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man sentenced for death of 1-year-old Cleveland child who was found unresponsive in tub

FILE - Jail cell
FILE - Jail cell(VCU Capital News Service)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old man charged in connection to the death of a 1-year-old child will face a Cuyahoga County judge on Thursday morning.

The sentencing for Ellis Brown is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Records from the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas show that Brown was initially indicted on involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, and felonious assault charges. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to only the involuntary manslaughter charge.

The prosecutor’s office said Brown was watching the victim near Woodland Avenue and East 47th Street in Cleveland before the young child’s death.

Brown called police and said he found the boy unresponsive after leaving him alone in a bathtub for up to 30 minutes, investigators said.

Emergency crews took the 1-year-old to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators later determined that the cause of death was not from a drowning, but instead due to blunt force trauma to his head, body, and extremities.

This story will be updated after the sentencing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

19 News
Man shot to death at gas station near Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood
Cleveland Heights fire damage
Fire that damaged multiple Cleveland Heights homes blamed on improper disposal of charcoal
Crime scene at Cleveland gas station
Man shot to death at gas station near Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood
Police lights
Teen girl found safe after failing to show at friend’s house, Sandusky County officials say