Man sentenced for death of 1-year-old Cleveland child who was found unresponsive in tub

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old man charged in connection to the death of a 1-year-old child will face a Cuyahoga County judge on Thursday morning.

The sentencing for Ellis Brown is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Records from the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas show that Brown was initially indicted on involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, and felonious assault charges. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to only the involuntary manslaughter charge.

The prosecutor’s office said Brown was watching the victim near Woodland Avenue and East 47th Street in Cleveland before the young child’s death.

Brown called police and said he found the boy unresponsive after leaving him alone in a bathtub for up to 30 minutes, investigators said.

Emergency crews took the 1-year-old to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators later determined that the cause of death was not from a drowning, but instead due to blunt force trauma to his head, body, and extremities.

This story will be updated after the sentencing.

