Man shot to death at gas station near Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a deadly shooting overnight that occurred at a gas station on the city’s East side.
Officers and emergency crews first responded after 11 p.m. on Wednesday for the shooting near the intersection of Miles Avenue and East 116th Street.
19 News crews were on the scene as police focused the investigation primarily on a van that was parked near one of the gas station’s pumps.
Witnesses at the scene told 19 News that the gas station was busy at the time of the shooting.
The victim has not been identified.
A description of the shooter has not yet been publicly released.
This is a developing story.
