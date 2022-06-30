Man shot to death at gas station near Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a deadly shooting overnight that occurred at a gas station on the city’s East side.

Officers and emergency crews first responded after 11 p.m. on Wednesday for the shooting near the intersection of Miles Avenue and East 116th Street.

19 News crews were on the scene as police focused the investigation primarily on a van that was parked near one of the gas station’s pumps.

Fatal Shooting on Miles Road at E116th at the EZ Stop. The victim was shot by this van at the gas pumps. Cleveland Police are investigating. Coroner is in route. pic.twitter.com/6ecW2PnVMA — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 30, 2022

Witnesses at the scene told 19 News that the gas station was busy at the time of the shooting.

The victim has not been identified.

A description of the shooter has not yet been publicly released.

This is a developing story.

