2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man will not face charges for allegedly burning Frank Q. Jackson’s car police say was used in 2019 murder

James Greathouse
James Greathouse(Source: Ft. Bend County Jail, Texas)
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man once accused of burning a car that belonged to the former Cleveland mayor’s grandson is off the hook according to court records.

Police say they found Frank Q Jackson’s car torched a few days after after the 2019 murder of Antonio Parra.

An arson charge was filed against James Greathouse last fall.

A warrant for his arrest says police found Greathouse’s DNA on a hat at the scene near the burned Volkswagen Jetta.

County prosecutors named the former Cleveland Mayor’s grandson, Frank Q Jackson, as a prime suspect in Para’s murder.

Frank Q was killed three days after that arson charge was filed against Greathouse in September. While he has a criminal history, Greathouse hasn’t faced any other recent charges besides arson.

19 News recently launched a true crime podcast. In a series called “The Mayor and the murder” we take you through the details of the unsolved death of Frank Q and explain how it could be connected to other crimes like that arson case.

When the arson case was terminated this month, court records show prosecutors reserved the right to bring the arson charges and any others against Greathouse at a later time.

RELATED STORIES

Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side

Body camera video of Cleveland mayor’s grandson’s arrest released after 10 months of record requests

Police Report: Mayor’s grandson arrested with Glock, 85 bullets and marijuana

Lawyer for Mayor Jackson’s grandson says he had no part in recent murder

Cleveland mayor’s grandson named as ‘prime suspect’ in West Side murder case; police not planning to hand over investigation to another agency

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Truck crash on I-90
Truck flips on I-90 in Cleveland
Mansfield police issued an AMBER Alert on Wednesday, but not everyone got the alert on their...
Here’s why your phone didn’t go off in Northeast Ohio during Wednesday’s Amber Alert
Delta warning about busy July 4th travel period
Delta Airlines lets customers change July 4 flights for free
Fireworks experts recommend using bricks to keep mortar kits in place when launching.
Legal fireworks in Ohio: A guide to doing it safely