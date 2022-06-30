2 Strong 4 Bullies
More men getting vasectomies following Roe v. Wade decision, Cleveland Clinic says

For most men, it’s reversible when they want to have children.
Cleveland Clinic said on average it previously received about three to four scheduling requests for vasectomies per day.
Cleveland Clinic said on average it previously received about three to four scheduling requests for vasectomies per day.
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Roe v. Wade being overturned has had a major effect on men getting vasectomies.

Cleveland Clinic said on average it receives about three to four scheduling requests for vasectomies per day.

Since Friday, when the US Supreme Court announced abortion rights weren’t constitutionally protected, they have had about 90 in total.

Other Northeast Ohio hospitals are expecting more men will likely opt for this procedure.

Dr. Charles Modlin, a urologist at MetroHealth, regularly performs vasectomies and expects he’ll start seeing more men in his office soon.

“It’s something of social responsibility that the men need to take account for as well,” Dr. Modlin said.

He said the procedure is easy, taking about 10 to 15 minutes, and that the recovery time is minimal.

There’s about 500,000 vasectomies performed in the U.S. every year.

For most men, it’s reversible when they want to have children.

“Even though a vasectomy is potentially reversible, they should actually consider this a permanent procedure because we can’t guarantee it will be reversible,” Dr. Modlin said.

It’s over 99% effective in preventing pregnancy. When talking about reproductive health, Dr. Modlin said it’s important for men and families to consider this as an option when preventing pregnancy.

“It’s really underutilized in my opinion and in the opinion of most urologists,” Dr. Modlin said. “Only about 5% of all married men in the United States of child bearing age have had a vasectomy. I think it’s something we need to educate the community that this is an option.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

