Northeast Ohio Weather: Cranking up the heat; storms Friday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine today and a hot one ahead. High temperatures around 90 degrees. Humidity level not that high though. I like to call this a “pleasant” heat. Many temperatures remain above 70 degrees for a low tonight. A cold front approaches the area tomorrow. The humidity will go up. Afternoon temperatures around 90 degrees. Our latest forecast has the day dry tomorrow. A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered thunderstorms Friday night. Plenty of juice in the atmosphere for heavy rain producers with some of the storms. We have the cold front slowly working through the area on Saturday. Look for a few showers and storms along the boundary, but most of the area should remain dry. We trend cooler and less humid Saturday.

