Norton residents spot black bear in backyard

NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Norton Police said there was a report of a black bear spotted in a backyard off of Wadsworth Road in the Loyal Oak area.

Police warned the community to not feed the bear or approach it as it moves through the area.

“PLEASE DO NOT COME TO THE AREA WHERE THE BEAR IS… I feel I shouldn’t have to tell you that. Let’s all be safe,” police stated.

Norton Police shared videos of the black bear on the department’s Facebook page:

