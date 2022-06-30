Protesters block road near Akron police station following recent deadly officer-involved shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Protesters gathered on Thursday in front of the Akron Police Department over the recent officer-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker.

The group of protesters demonstrating this week’s police shooting death of a 25-year-old Akron man briefly blocked traffic before officers came out of the building and cleared the roadway.

According to Akron police, officers initially tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Monday near Thayer Street and East Tallmadge Avenue.

The driver, later identified as Walker, refused to stop, prompting police to pursue him onto State Route 8.

During the chase, Akron police said a gun was discharged from Walker’s vehicle.

Walker eventually slowed down near the intersection of East Wilbeth Road near Clairmont Street and fled on foot.

Akron police said “actions by the suspect” caused officers to shoot at Walker.

The attorney representing Walker’s family said it is alleged that Akron police fired approximately 90 shots during the incident.

**Walker’s family and their attorneys scheduled a 1:30 p.m. press conference on Thursday to address the shooting**

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved in in the fatal shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, per departmental procedure.

Akron police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate the incident.

