2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sleep duration matters for heart health, according to new recommendations

The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called...
The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called “Life’s Essential 8.“(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to take care of your heart, make sure you are counting enough sheep.

The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called “Life’s Essential 8.“

It highlights the eight areas that can help determine how strong a person’s cardiovascular health is.

Researchers say adults should get between seven to nine hours of sleep every night.

They say those who get less sleep have a greater risk of heart problems including diabetes and hypertension.

Besides sleep, the updated checklist includes diet, physical activity and blood pressure.

It was published Wednesday in the American Heart Association’s peer-reviewed journal, “Circulation.“

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

19 News
Man shot to death at gas station near Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA’s regulation of carbon dioxide emissions from power plants
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge temporarily blocks Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban
President Joe Biden speaks Thursday at the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain.
Biden backs filibuster exception to protect abortion access