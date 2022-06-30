2 Strong 4 Bullies
Streetsboro allows fireworks over Fourth of July weekend

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro listed the dates and times fireworks are permitted within city limits.

Ohioans can legally discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks on certain days on July 1, if their city allows.

SPD asked the community to “please be considerate of your neighbors.”

Here are the dates and times where fireworks are allowed in Streetsboro:

  • New Year’s Eve (4-11:59 p.m.)
  • New Year’s Day (12-1 a.m.; 4-11 p.m.)
  • Chinese New Year (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
  • Cinco de Mayo (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)
  • Memorial Day weekend, including the last Monday of May and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that day (4-11 p.m.)
  • Juneteenth (4-11 p.m.)
  • July 3, 4, and 5, as well as the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday immediately before and after July 4 (4-11 p.m.)
  • Labor Day weekend, including the first Monday of September and the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding that Monday (4-11 p.m.)
  • Diwali (4-11 p.m.)

These are the rules and restrictions listed by Streetsboro Police:

  1. No person under the age of 18 is permitted to handle or discharge fireworks.
  2. Persons under the age of 18 cannot be within 150 feet of the discharge point of aerial fireworks.
  3. Aerial devices cannot be discharged within 150 feet of spectators (this includes aerial shells, roman candles, cakes, and bottle rockets).
  4. Non-aerial devices cannot be discharged within 50 feet of spectators (this includes fountains, firecrackers, and ground effect devices).
    1. Note: These separation distances – for both aerial and non-aerial devices – are increased for certain types of locations such as hospitals, schools, healthcare and residential facilities, apartment and multi-tenant buildings, military installations and railroads.
  5. No person can store in excess of 125 pounds (net weight of pyrotechnic composition) of fireworks unless they have additional safety measures and safeguards in place for such storage.
  6. Fireworks cannot be discharged indoors.
  7. Fireworks cannot be aimed at or discharged toward any person or object (such as buildings).
  8. Fireworks cannot be discharged on public property or private school property.
  9. Fireworks cannot be discharged if drought conditions exist or in an area where a red flag warning is in place or other weather hazard exists.
  10. Fireworks cannot be discharged within 150 feet of property housing livestock unless five days advance written notice is provided to the owner of the property where the livestock is housed.

Police said setting off fireworks while consuming alcohol can result in a first-degree misdemeanor charge.

Those with additional questions on the rules and regulations can click here to visit the Ohio Department of Commerce.

