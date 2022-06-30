Teen girl found safe after failing to show at friend’s house, Sandusky County officials say
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert overnight for a missing 13-year-old girl, but the teen has since been found safe.
The teen girl left her Fremont-area home on foot at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said the girl was supposed to go to her friend’s house, but the teen never arrived.
It’s believed that the girl was wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt with white lettering.
At approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was found safe.
