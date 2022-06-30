Teen girl found safe after failing to show at friend’s house, Sandusky County officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert overnight for a missing 13-year-old girl, but the teen has since been found safe.

The teen girl left her Fremont-area home on foot at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the girl was supposed to go to her friend’s house, but the teen never arrived.

It’s believed that the girl was wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt with white lettering.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was found safe.

