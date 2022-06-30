2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Theft suspects strike employee with car, Cleveland Police say

Marc's robbery suspects
Marc's robbery suspects(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking to the public to help identify two suspects of aggravated robbery that took place on June 16 at the Lorain Avenue Marc’s.

The suspects, one male and one female, hit an employee with their car in their attempt to flee, police said.

Marc's robbery suspect car
Marc's robbery suspect car(Source: Cleveland Police)

Police said they are believed to be in their late 20s.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Simonelli at 216-623-2549 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Akron city officials cancel Rib, White & Blue Festival
(Source: WOIO)
20-year-old man shot in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood
Willoughby shoplifting suspect
Willoughby Police: Can you ID this shoplifting suspect?
19 News
Family of man killed during Akron police shooting demand accountability from involved officers