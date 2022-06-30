Theft suspects strike employee with car, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking to the public to help identify two suspects of aggravated robbery that took place on June 16 at the Lorain Avenue Marc’s.

The suspects, one male and one female, hit an employee with their car in their attempt to flee, police said.

Marc's robbery suspect car (Source: Cleveland Police)

Police said they are believed to be in their late 20s.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective Simonelli at 216-623-2549 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

