CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi-truck flipped on I-90 Eastbound near W. 117th Street Thursday afternoon.

As of one p.m., only one lane was open eastbound.

Traffic Alert: I-90 eastbound at W. 117th St. is Closed due to a crash please avoid the area and check https://t.co/TRrdb4lPV2 for updates. pic.twitter.com/FfWeJOA5t2 — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) June 30, 2022

There are no other vehicles involved in the crash and the condition of the driver has not been released.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

