Walls of Love volunteers put up another wall in Cleveland to help those in need

(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Walls of Love, a non-profit which provides free necessities, set up another wall in downtown Thursday.

The newest Wall of Love is located at E. 26th Street and Euclid Avenue.

It includes items such as hygiene products, flip-flops, non-perishable food, etc.

Walls of Love gives donors/volunteers an opportunity to pay it forward in a meaningful way within your local community; one wall at a time.

