LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Police Department has looked to the public to assist in identifying a suspect of shoplifting.

Police said that the woman was seen leaving in a gray or silver Chevy Malibu.

Willoughby shoplifting suspect car (Source: Willoughby Police)

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Willoughby Police Department at 440-951-1234.

