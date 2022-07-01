2 Strong 4 Bullies
28-year-old killed in Euclid shooting, police say

Robert J. White
Robert J. White(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police said the department is investigating the deadly shooting of a 28-year-old man.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 21200 block of Priday Avenue.

Euclid police have identified the victim as Robert J. White, of Cleveland.

Details on the shooting have not been release, but police said no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

