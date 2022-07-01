2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 men arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

By Chris Anderson and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated the deadly shooting of a 27-year-old man that occurred at a gas station on the city’s East Side.

Officers and emergency crews first responded just before 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday for the shooting near the intersection of Miles Avenue and East 116th Street.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Ravon M. McGhee, of Cleveland. He was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gun shot wounds.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was a passenger of a vehicle driven by a friend.

They said that as the friend entered the store, the victim was approached by three men.

The men then opened fire on the victim, police continued, hitting him several times before fleeing.

All three suspects were arrested, police said.

This continues to be under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME, a cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.

