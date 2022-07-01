4 children, 2 adults injured during late-night crash on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding a multi-vehicle crash that left at least a half-dozen people injured, including four children.

Police and paramedics were first dispatched to the crash involving a car and van near the intersection of East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Cleveland EMS said at least six crash victims were hospitalized with various injuries.

5-year-old girl, critical condition

5-year-old boy, serious condition

10-year-old girl, serious condition

6-year-old boy, serious condition

34-year-old man, minor injuries

35-year-old woman, minor injuries

All six were taken to University Hospitals for treatment, according to EMS officials.

