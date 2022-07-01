68-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Stark County

ONSABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old man died Thursday evening after a head-on collision in Stark County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Thomas K. Miller, of Minerva.

In a news release, the highway patrol said the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 in Onsaburg Township.

A sedan traveled left of center to pass traffic in a no-passing zone, hitting Miller’s pickup truck head on, according to the release.

The highway patrol said a third vehicle traveling behind Miller also crashed, but the driver was not injured.

According to the release, the sedan was occupied by a 25-year-old man and 22-year-old woman.

The both received serious injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment, according to the release.

Miller was pronounced dead on scene by the Stark County coroner, the highway patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.