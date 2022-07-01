9-1-1 calls are expected to spike during the 4th of July, here’s how to help dispatchers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The weekend of the 4th of July is widely considered one of the busiest times of the year for 9-1-1 calls. Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System (CECOMS) is asking for the public’s help to make sure all of those calls can be answered as fast as possible.

According to CECOMS, the average day sees between 2,000 and 2,500 9-1-1 calls. On the 4th last year, 3,296 calls were placed. CECOMS says that a large amount of those calls are noise complaints, which do not count as an emergency unless the loud noise leads, or is caused by, something like a fire or a shooting.

These noise complaint calls can flood the 9-1-1 system, which delays legitimate emergencies from being answered. CECOMS ask that you call your local police department for something like that.

If the call is a legitimate emergency, CECOMS says the best thing to do is immediately say your location. By getting the location out as fast as possible, this helps the dispatcher work to send a crew to help quickly.

Below are a list of non-emergency numbers to call if you have a noise complaint.

Non emergency numbers for Ohio. (CECOMS)

Non emergency numbers to use in Ohio. (NA)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.