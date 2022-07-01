2 Strong 4 Bullies
After landmark Roe vs. Wade decision, members of LBGTQ+ community fear their rights are next

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a fight Justin Gould, president of the board of directors at the Cleveland LGBTQ+ community center, is not going to quit on.

Equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

Justice Clarence Thomas has urged his colleagues to reevaluate other landmark cases protecting contraceptive access, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriages.

“It’s been a week that’s been extremely confusing, it’s been extremely upsetting,” Gould said.

Knowing that the LGBTQ+ community might be the next target, Gould refuses to back down.

“We’ve never stopped fighting. We’ve never had a breath where were like, ‘Here we are we made it.’ That’s not who our community is,” he said.

During this uncertain time, he is urging members of the LGBTQ+ community to reach out to the center as much as they need.

“Our executive director and the majority of our directors in the center are activists,” Gould said.

His message is simple:

“We are resilient, we are fighters, and we are here to continue those efforts during this time too,” he said.

You can find a link to these resources below.

https://lgbtcleveland.org/lgbt-resources/

