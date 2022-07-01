Akron Municipal Courthouse closed Friday July 1

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Municipal Courthouse will be closed on Friday, July 1, according to a press release from the court.

The city announced earlier Thursday that it canceled its annual Rib, White & Blue Festival scheduled for July 1-4.

Those with impacted hearings will be contacted by their assigned courtroom next week. If court users have questions, they are instructed to call the Akron Municipal Court at 330-375-2120 and leave a voicemail message.

The Akron Municipal Court serves the cities of Akron and Fairlawn; the townships of Bath, Richfield, and Springfield; the Villages of Lakemore and Richfield; and that part of Mogadore in Summit County, Ohio. For more information about Akron Municipal Court services and programs, please visit: https://www.akronmunicipalcourt.or

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.