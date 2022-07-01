2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Heights ban fireworks within city limits

(WALB)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland Heights reminds the community that despite the change in state laws, it is still illegal to set off fireworks within city limits on any occasion, including the Fourth of July.

“Discharging fireworks or guns is not only illegal but also very dangerous,” the city said. “Both pose serious risks of physical harm.”

City leaders encourage the community to call the non-emergency Cleveland Heights Police Department line at 216-321-1234 to report illegal activity.

CHPD will respond to all complaints and take appropriate law enforcement action, according to the city.

“Have a safe—and legal—Fourth of July!” the City of Cleveland Heights wished.

