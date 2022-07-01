Cost of arson damages at Lorain school estimated at $1 million

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been heartbreaking for parish members at St. Anthony of Padua in Lorain after someone set fire to their gymnasium Thursday morning.

This is being investigated as an arson.

Johnna Kuhar, who’s been a member of the church almost her whole life, initially though it was a fluke.

She was shocked when she found out someone intentionally set the building on fire.

“That’s where they go for their daily activity is inside that gymnasium,” Kuhar said. “They’ve had dinners out of there, women cook pierogies in there. That’s a toll.”

The structural damage is extensive. It’s currently estimated that it will cost at least $1 million.

“You know all the hard work, time and money they spent fixing that up for the parishioners and have somebody come in here and do that?” Kuhar said.

She said this is hard for the community, but especially the students.

There aren’t any suspects, but Kuhar hopes whoever they are, they are caught soon.

“I hope they find him. I really do and I hope they are prosecuted to the full extent,” Kuhar said. “They don’t deserve that. Nobody deserves that.”

There’s up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a suspect.

You can submit information to the Lorain Fire Department at 440-204-2222.

