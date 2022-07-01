2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cost of arson damages at Lorain school estimated at $1 million

“They don’t deserve that. Nobody deserves that.”
Arson
Arson(WCAX)
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been heartbreaking for parish members at St. Anthony of Padua in Lorain after someone set fire to their gymnasium Thursday morning.

This is being investigated as an arson.

Johnna Kuhar, who’s been a member of the church almost her whole life, initially though it was a fluke.

She was shocked when she found out someone intentionally set the building on fire.

“That’s where they go for their daily activity is inside that gymnasium,” Kuhar said. “They’ve had dinners out of there, women cook pierogies in there. That’s a toll.”

The structural damage is extensive. It’s currently estimated that it will cost at least $1 million.

“You know all the hard work, time and money they spent fixing that up for the parishioners and have somebody come in here and do that?” Kuhar said.

She said this is hard for the community, but especially the students.

There aren’t any suspects, but Kuhar hopes whoever they are, they are caught soon.

“I hope they find him. I really do and I hope they are prosecuted to the full extent,” Kuhar said. “They don’t deserve that. Nobody deserves that.”

There’s up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a suspect.

You can submit information to the Lorain Fire Department at 440-204-2222.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Water main break closes part of Madison Avenue in Cleveland
Water main break closes part of Madison Avenue in Cleveland
Generally, between two and six percent of people who come to the hospital with a gunshot wound...
Northeast Ohio police warn against celebratory gunfire this holiday weekend
Ohio Supreme Court
Court denies request for emergency halt to Ohio abortion ban
Generic image of crash scene
Hit-skip suspect remains unknown, according to Medina Township Police