2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Court denies request for emergency halt to Ohio abortion ban

Ohio Supreme Court
Ohio Supreme Court(The Ohio Channel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has denied a request from abortion providers to freeze the newly imposed state ban on abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat” while a legal debate plays out in court.

At issue is the ban Ohio implemented a week ago, the same day the U.S. Supreme Court found the U.S. Constitution does not protect a woman’s right to an abortion.

Providers wanted the state Supreme Court to grant an emergency stay, arguing it was needed to protect the constitutional rights of Ohioans.

The state opposed the request, saying the Ohio Constitution doesn’t recognize the right to an abortion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

GOP mapmakers’ defiance of Ohio high court divides parties
Man seeks to argue insanity in shots fired on I-71 in Ohio
1 man dead in shooting at Ohio mall; 1 person in custody
U.S. Army Pfc. Sanford Keith Bowen
Military identifies slain World War II soldier from Ohio