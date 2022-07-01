Dog Days of Summer Adoption Event reduces fees at Summit County Animal Control

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Dog Days of Summer Adoption Event reduces fees for Summit County animals from July 1-30 in need of finding their “furever” home.

“Though the actual “dog days” don’t begin until July 3, it’s already hot and humid here in Northeast Ohio,” County Executive Ilene Shapiro stated. “So, whether you’re caring for an animal already or looking to do so, remember to keep them cool and hydrated, especially after spending time outside.”

Adoption costs will be reduced to $10 for dogs (regularly $94) with the purchase of an $18 county dog license and $5 for cats (regularly $50) during the event.

The cats and dogs will be fully vetted with bloodwork, flea treatments, intestinal de-worming, spay/neuter, and vaccinations, so they can be ready to be taken home.

Call Summit County Animal Control at 330-643-2845 to adopt and ask questions.

