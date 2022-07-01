Driver crashes Ferrari into building near Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood (surveillance video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Surveillance video shared with 19 News captured the moment a driver crashed a Ferrari into the corner of a building in Cleveland.

Sam, the owner of Tireman shared his surveillance video with us. Building 1 Ferrari 0 pic.twitter.com/BqsrtvRZ4K — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 1, 2022

The head-on collision occurred overnight at the Tiremen USA shop near the intersection of Fulton Road and Biddulph Avenue.

The Tiremen USA building was not damaged, according to the owner, but the airbags in the Ferrari were deployed at impact.

Ferrari into a building. This is Tireman On Fulton at Biddulph Road. The driver miss a curve hound head first into the building. No damage to the building but the Ferrari’s airbag was deployed and it has significant damage to the front. Driver was transported to Metro pic.twitter.com/FYTx53GlH9 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 1, 2022

Cleveland EMS said the driver was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.

