Driver crashes Ferrari into building near Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood (surveillance video)
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Surveillance video shared with 19 News captured the moment a driver crashed a Ferrari into the corner of a building in Cleveland.
The head-on collision occurred overnight at the Tiremen USA shop near the intersection of Fulton Road and Biddulph Avenue.
The Tiremen USA building was not damaged, according to the owner, but the airbags in the Ferrari were deployed at impact.
Cleveland EMS said the driver was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.
