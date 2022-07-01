Fireworks are legal in Ohio, but they are still prohibited in many communities

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - There will be no shortage of professional fireworks displays in Northeast Ohio, but dozens of local communities still won’t let you set off pyrotechnics in your backyard despite the fact fireworks are now legal in Ohio.

“It’s just the inherent dangers of fireworks,” said Chief Bruce Elliott, of Mayfield Heights, one of the cities opting out. “The houses are right on top of each other and when you’re setting a projectile up in the air, you don’t know where it’s going to land.”

Business is booming at Ohio-based Phantom Fireworks since the new law took effect July 1, but more than two dozen cities, including Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Lakewood, Mentor, Parma, and Euclid among others won’t allow you to set off your own fireworks.

“Our police will be patrolling that day and looking for any people violating the ordinance,” said Elliott.

Injuries, particularly to children and bystanders, pose a concern and there’s also a fire hazard as we approach the dry season. That’s not to mention the noise and nuisance.

“My theory is let the professionals do it,” Elliott said.

Cities with dense populations need to exercise caution, according to Elliott, but Ohio is a diverse state,

“There’s plenty of farmland and townships and communities with acres and acres of property,” said Elliott. ”When you start getting into the suburbs such as this, I just think it’s not in the best interest to allow it here.”

Chief Elliott has gotten some pushback, but is comfortable with the city opting out of the new law.

The July 4 “Light Up the Lake” fireworks start at 10 p.m., with a display over Lake Erie.

