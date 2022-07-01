Just how far can you push ‘EMPTY’ on your car’s fuel gauge?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -According to AAA Ohio, they are seeing a record number of calls for road-side assistance because people are pushing their gas tanks to the limit.

With gas prices still extremely high, $1.80 more than a year ago, more people are seeing just how far down they can take their fuel gauge and running our of fuel.

The problem is, it’s not just dangerous to be driving and suddenly lose all power in your vehicle, but it can also do major damage to your engine’s fuel pump.

