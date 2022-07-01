2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Maple Heights family with 18-month-old child stuck in lead-contaminated home

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chinester Williams is very afraid for her son’s health.

They moved into their dream home after being homeless, only to find out it has lead throughout.

“The best way I can explain this is I’m in a ball of darkness and I’m trying to fin a way out.”

Williams says she feels trapped in her own house, the one she rents in Maples Heights. There’s lead in every room and she says it has poisoned her 18-month-old son Aaren Williams.

“My concerns are his developmental delays as he has blood lead level of 5.5. He’s not talking and he’s not reaching his milestones.”

Aaren is caught in the middle of a medical dilemma.

Williams said, “His lead level is not high enough, so there are not a lot of programs that he qualifies for to receive assistance.”

In the meantime, she said a lead inspector said having her dresser and book shelves in front of the window is a good way to block Aaren off from chewing on the window seal where the lead is.

He has to rate at least 10 to take advantage of some programs.

However, the county said there are programs that she probably could qualify for, but that she has to meet certain income requirements and apply.

John Sobolewski, deputy director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, said this about Williams and others who find themselves in a similar situation: “Any child with a blood lead level higher than 5 is considered to be elevated, but at 10 or higher, an environmental investigation is required by law in the state of Ohio. We go out and we investigate and identify the lead hazards and order landlords to fix things.”

Chinester said her landlord lives in New York and rarely returns her calls.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Cleveland resident diagnosed with monkeypox, health officials confirm
Monkeypox ENC
Second monkeypox case identified in Ohio
Abortion rights protest takes place Sunday at Cleveland's Free Stamp
Cleveland mayor calls for protests to remain peaceful as rallies continue for 3rd day
Hershel Woodrow ‘Woody’ Williams
MetroHealth helps WWII hero return home from Cleveland