2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and storms later today and tonight give way to a pleasant holiday weekend

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another hot day as temperatures surge to around 90 degrees once again this afternoon. A cold front rolls through the area tonight. Look for increasing afternoon clouds. Showers and storms will begin to develop after 5:00 p.m. There is a fairly high chance of rain and storms tonight as the humidity level increases just before the front comes through. The team will be monitoring for the threat of locally heavy rain with these storms. The rain and storms threat should be out by tomorrow morning. We have the holiday weekend dry for now. High temperatures 80 to 85 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures well in the 80s on the 4th of July.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - June 30, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - June 30, 2022
Another hot day Friday with scattered evening storms (Northeast Ohio weather)
Another hot day Friday with scattered evening storms (Northeast Ohio weather)
19 First Alert Forecast - June 30, 2022
Another hot day Friday with scattered evening storms (Northeast Ohio weather)
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Cranking up the heat as storms approach Northeast Ohio for Friday night