Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and storms later today and tonight give way to a pleasant holiday weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another hot day as temperatures surge to around 90 degrees once again this afternoon. A cold front rolls through the area tonight. Look for increasing afternoon clouds. Showers and storms will begin to develop after 5:00 p.m. There is a fairly high chance of rain and storms tonight as the humidity level increases just before the front comes through. The team will be monitoring for the threat of locally heavy rain with these storms. The rain and storms threat should be out by tomorrow morning. We have the holiday weekend dry for now. High temperatures 80 to 85 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures well in the 80s on the 4th of July.

