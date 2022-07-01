2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘The pain will never go away’: Daughter killed on 26th birthday, father says

A father in Georgia said his 26-year-old daughter, A’Ryshanae McTear, was killed on her birthday. (Source: WALB)
By Alicia Lewis and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - Troopers in Florida are investigating an incident where a 26-year-old woman died on her birthday.

Authorities said A’Ryshanae McTear was walking on Interstate 10 in Jacksonville, Florida, when two vehicles struck and killed her on June 25.

WALB reports her family doesn’t know why she was walking alone on the highway. They described McTear as the glue that kept their family together.

The 26-year-old’s father, Latrell Wallace, said his daughter was an honor student who had just graduated college with her medical and phlebotomist degree. She was starting her career in the medical field.

Wallace said McTear went to Jacksonville from Douglas with her two friends to celebrate her 26th birthday. He said the family was waiting for her to return because they had a family cookout planned.

“We don’t know what happened. This is the hardest thing I ever did in my life,” Wallace said.

McTear leaves behind her nieces, nephews and her siblings.

“This will never go away. The pain will never go away for this family. Saying goodbye to her will never happen. We will never get to say goodbye to our daughter. We will never have closure because we don’t know what happened,” Wallace said.

McTear ‘s family said they plan to celebrate her life with a balloon release in her honor.

Copyright 2022 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Cleveland Heights ban fireworks within city limits
Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.
Police: Shooting in Newark wounds 9; all expected to survive
University Heights firefighters rescue kitten trapped in undercarriage of car
University Heights firefighters rescue kitten trapped in undercarriage of car
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports a 93-year-old homeowner critically injured a...
93-year-old homeowner ‘justified’ in shooting intruder, authorities say