Police: Woman drank White Claw, cooked Hot Pocket, bathed in stranger’s Trumbull County home

Cassandra Pacheco
Cassandra Pacheco(Source: Brookfield Township police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is now facing felony burglary charges for allegedly making herself at home inside a stranger’s house in Trumbull County.

Police were called on Wednesday after a Brookfield Township resident returned home and found an unknown woman, later identified by investigators as Cassandra Pacheco, inside.

Brookfield Township police said the 59-year-old admitted to entering the home after she found an unlocked door.

Pacheco then drank part of a White Claw beverage before putting it back into the refrigerator, cooked a Hot Pocket and lasagna, and took a bubble bath in the stranger’s home, according to police.

“Reminder to lock not only your car doors, but also your house doors. You never know who you might find making dinner or taking a bath when you get home,” Brookfield Township police shared on Facebook.

It’s not known at this time why Pacheco picked the particular Brookfield Township neighborhood.

Pacheco was on the porch of the house when police arrived. She was booked at the Trumbull County Jail for burglary.

