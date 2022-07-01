2 Strong 4 Bullies
President Biden will visit Cleveland next week

President Joe Biden talks about Russia's objectives in its invasion of Ukraine during remarks...
President Joe Biden talks about Russia's objectives in its invasion of Ukraine during remarks Tuesday in Madrid.
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden will visit Cleveland next week.

Biden will travel here on July 6 to discuss the economy, according to a release.

The announcement provided limited details but said, in part:

“On Wednesday, July 6, President Biden will travel to Cleveland, Ohio. The President will give remarks on his economic agenda and building the economy from the bottom up and the middle out.”

