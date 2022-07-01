President Biden will visit Cleveland next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden will visit Cleveland next week.

Biden will travel here on July 6 to discuss the economy, according to a release.

The announcement provided limited details but said, in part:

“On Wednesday, July 6, President Biden will travel to Cleveland, Ohio. The President will give remarks on his economic agenda and building the economy from the bottom up and the middle out.”

