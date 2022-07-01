Protesters rally again over police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker; Akron to release video on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second day in a row, protesters gathered outside of the Akron Police Department on Friday to call for accountability in the officer-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Chief Steve Mylett are scheduled to host a briefing on Sunday at 1 p.m. to discuss the 25-year-old’s shooting death.

Police are also expected to release body-worn camera footage during Sunday’s press conference. Officials will meet with Walker’s family prior to the press conference to allow them the opportunity to review the video.

The potential for unrest following the future release of the police video prompted the city to cancel events and close several venues, including the Rib, White, and Blue Festival and the Akron Municipal Courthouse.

Walker’s family held a press conference on Thursday to ask Akron residents to keep their reactions to the police-involved shooting death peaceful.

According to Akron police, officers initially tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Monday near Thayer Street and East Tallmadge Avenue.

The driver, later identified as Walker, refused to stop, prompting police to pursue him onto State Route 8.

During the minutes-long chase, Akron police said a gun was discharged from Walker’s vehicle.

Walker, who most recently worked as a DoorDash delivery driver, eventually slowed down near the intersection of East Wilbeth Road near Clairmont Street and fled on foot.

Akron police said “actions by the suspect” during the foot pursuit caused officers to shoot at Walker.

The attorneys for the Walker family told 19 News that at least eight officers used their weapons and that “dozens and dozens” of shots were fired.

Officials with the Akron Police Department have not remarked on those allegations.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved in the fatal shooting were placed on paid administrative leave, per departmental procedure.

Akron police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.

