Rain postpones of Guardians game versus Yankees in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What was originally just a delay for the first pitch of the Guardians game against the New York Yankees turned into a postponement as rain poured into Progressive Field on July 1.
The matchup was slated to start at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, but now it will be rescheduled as a split doubleheader on Saturday, July 2.
The rescheduled game will start at 12:10 p.m. while the originally scheduled Saturday game will begin at 6:10 p.m.
Gates for the makeup game will open at 11 a.m. while gates for the second game will open at 4:30 p.m.
Fans will be cleared from the ballpark between games.
Ticket holders for the July 1 game can use their exact same ticket to enter the ballpark at 12:10 p.m. for the makeup game on July 2 and will not need to have to exchange tickets.
However, ticket holders for the postponed game will not be allowed to attend the July 2 game scheduled for 6:10 p.n. unless they hold a ticket for that game as well.
Fans who are unable to attend the makeup game on July 2 will be able to exchange into one of 44 different game options.
All single-game tickets for the postponed game can be exchanged until 12 p.m. on July 2.
Only single-game tickets purchased directly from the Ballpark app, CLEGuardians.com, or the Box Office can be exchanged.
If you bought your tickets at CLEGuardians.com, exchange your tickets at CLEGuadians.com/mytickets.
All tickets bought at the Progressive Field Box Office must call 216-420-HITS to exchange.
Ticket exchanges are final, must be completed in one transaction, and all tickets must be exchanged into the same game.
This was Friday night’s starting lineup:
Fans in the ballpark on Friday were supposed to enjoy a series of promotions at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario, including a Guards T-shit handed out at the gate, Sugardale Dollar Dogs, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite, and Fireworks to classic rock “Oldies but Goodies” presented by Dollar Bank.
Hours before the game was postponed, the Guardians unveiled a mural on Gateway Plaza honoring Larry Doby, Frank Robinson, and Satchel Paige to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Doby breaking the American League color barrier.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.