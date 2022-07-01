Rain postpones of Guardians game versus Yankees in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What was originally just a delay for the first pitch of the Guardians game against the New York Yankees turned into a postponement as rain poured into Progressive Field on July 1.

The matchup was slated to start at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, but now it will be rescheduled as a split doubleheader on Saturday, July 2.

The rescheduled game will start at 12:10 p.m. while the originally scheduled Saturday game will begin at 6:10 p.m.

Gates for the makeup game will open at 11 a.m. while gates for the second game will open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans will be cleared from the ballpark between games.

Ticket holders for the July 1 game can use their exact same ticket to enter the ballpark at 12:10 p.m. for the makeup game on July 2 and will not need to have to exchange tickets.

However, ticket holders for the postponed game will not be allowed to attend the July 2 game scheduled for 6:10 p.n. unless they hold a ticket for that game as well.

Fans who are unable to attend the makeup game on July 2 will be able to exchange into one of 44 different game options.

All single-game tickets for the postponed game can be exchanged until 12 p.m. on July 2.

Only single-game tickets purchased directly from the Ballpark app, CLEGuardians.com, or the Box Office can be exchanged.

If you bought your tickets at CLEGuardians.com, exchange your tickets at CLEGuadians.com/mytickets.

All tickets bought at the Progressive Field Box Office must call 216-420-HITS to exchange.

Ticket exchanges are final, must be completed in one transaction, and all tickets must be exchanged into the same game.

This was Friday night’s starting lineup:

Fans in the ballpark on Friday were supposed to enjoy a series of promotions at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario, including a Guards T-shit handed out at the gate, Sugardale Dollar Dogs, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite, and Fireworks to classic rock “Oldies but Goodies” presented by Dollar Bank.

Hours before the game was postponed, the Guardians unveiled a mural on Gateway Plaza honoring Larry Doby, Frank Robinson, and Satchel Paige to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Doby breaking the American League color barrier.

Today we unveiled a mural on Gateway Plaza featuring Larry Doby, Frank Robinson, and Satchel Paige commissioned by local Cleveland artist, @GlenInfante.



This weekend, we will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Larry Doby breaking the American League color barrier.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/IOCIr8ya5U — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 1, 2022

