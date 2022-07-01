Rain, storms late Friday give way to pleasant holiday weekend across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will be another hot and humid day!

Temperatures will soar into the low 90s through the afternoon.

As the heat builds, widely scattered storms will develop by 3:00 p.m. or so.

Some storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.

The severe threat will wind down by 10:00 p.m. or so, but a few lingering showers and storms will hang around through sunrise Saturday.

After a stormy ending to the work week, the holiday weekend looks wonderful.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Monday (July 4th) will be the hottest day of the weekend with highs topping out in the upper 80s.

Humidity will begin to creep back up late in the day Monday.

