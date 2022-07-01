2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rain, storms late Friday give way to pleasant holiday weekend across Northeast Ohio

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will be another hot and humid day!

Temperatures will soar into the low 90s through the afternoon.

As the heat builds, widely scattered storms will develop by 3:00 p.m. or so.

Some storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.

The severe threat will wind down by 10:00 p.m. or so, but a few lingering showers and storms will hang around through sunrise Saturday.

After a stormy ending to the work week, the holiday weekend looks wonderful.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Monday (July 4th) will be the hottest day of the weekend with highs topping out in the upper 80s.

Humidity will begin to creep back up late in the day Monday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Rain, storms late Friday give way to pleasant holiday weekend across Northeast Ohio

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at commercial building on Cleveland’s West side

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Rain, storms late Friday give way to pleasant holiday weekend across Northeast Ohio
19 First Alert Forecast - June 30, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - June 30, 2022
Another hot day Friday with scattered evening storms (Northeast Ohio weather)
Another hot day Friday with scattered evening storms (Northeast Ohio weather)
19 First Alert Forecast - June 30, 2022
Another hot day Friday with scattered evening storms (Northeast Ohio weather)